MIPTV Content Highlights: ABS-CBN Corporation

The International Sales team at ABS-CBN Corporation offers a wide selection of premium Filipino content.

In romantic drama When Love Burns (pictured), a woman marries into a family of politicians, but her relationship with her husband is marred by an accident. The only way she sees that will save their marriage reunites her with someone from her past.

Viral Scandal finds a simple, middle-class family rocked by scandal when the eldest daughter is caught in a viral sex video.

Marry Me Marry You follows Camille after losing her mother to cancer. After ending up under the care of three adoptive families, she finally finds love with Andrei, but she soon faces a crucial choice between love and family.

Romantic drama La Vida Lena revolves around a young woman who, after losing everything dear to her, returns with a new face to retaliate against the powerful clan that ruined her life.

In drama The Broken Marriage Vow, a seemingly perfect home gets shattered by broken trust and infidelity, with catastrophic results for one couple, their son, and everyone involved.

