Something Special Teams Up With The Gurin Company

Something Special announced a co-development partnership with Phil Gurin’s The Gurin Company.

As part of the agreement, both companies will co-develop the unscripted global competition format Family Singers. The entertainment format features families who compete in singing challenges.

Family Singers will be presented to the international market at MIPTV.

Jin Woo Hwang, president and executive director of Something Special, remarked, “With families experiencing quarantine together during the pandemic, we wanted to shine a light on the importance of teamwork by bringing talented relatives to the stage to share their heartwarming stories and work together to win cash. Phil is the best industry veteran and there’s no better partner for this project.”

Phil Gurin, president and CEO of The Gurin Company, added, “The opportunity to collaborate with my old friend Jin and his talented team enabled us to create what we think is currently missing in the marketplace – a big, splashy, self-contained singing game show where everyday families compete together. We are excited to launch at MIPTV before spreading out to the rest of the world.”

Pictured: Jin Woo Hwang; Phil Gurin