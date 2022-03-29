Quintus Studios To Co-Produce ‘The World’s Most Dangerous Rescues’

Quintus Studios entered a partnership with Middlechild Productions to produce The World’s Most Dangerous Rescues.

The World’s Most Dangerous Rescues offers an in-depth look at remarkable and unknown rescue missions. Each episode features a variety of different dangerous rescues, accompanied by UGC material, eyewitness testimonial, and news archives.

The German free-to-air TV channel WELT signed on as a pre-sale partner for a pilot episode.

The World’s Most Dangerous Rescues will debut on Quintus’ YouTube channel Free Documentary and on WELT.

Gerrit Kemming, managing director at Quintus Studios, commented, “Quintus Studios is a new generation broadcaster-distributor and initiatives like the Co-Pro Club are created to achieve much quicker green lights than in the era of classic co-pro or pre-sale-funding. So we are very excited to be able to prove our concept by announcing our next Quintus Original production together with Middlechild and their like-minded, equally flexible thinking team and our friends at WELT.”