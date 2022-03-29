One Animation Inks Deals For ‘Oddbods’ And More

One Animation inked a round of international sales for its portfolio of hit series.

Netflix signed a multi-territory deal for season three of Oddbods. France’s TFOUMAX picked up Oddbods season two and Trenitalia signed for the on-board entertainment license for Oddbods short-form content.

In Asia, Bomanbridge Media sold Insectibles to Radio Television in Brunei and Antiks to Mediacorp in Singapore. EBS in Korea picked up Oddbods season three and all four seasonal specials. Daekyo in Korea also snapped up seasons one through three, the four seasonal specials, and the short-form series of Oddbods. Meanwhile, in Indonesia, VIDIO acquired seasons two and three of long-form Oddbods.

Bomanbridge Media closed renewals with Mola TV in Indonesia for Insectibles and with Canal+ in Myanmar for seasons one and two of Rob the Robot and the long-form and short-form series Oddbods.

Michele Schofield, SVP Content Distribution at One Animation, said: “The continued interest we have in our world class kids’ animated comedies from leading broadcast platforms and new VOD partners is extremely rewarding. We’re delighted for every opportunity to entertain kids and families around the world.”