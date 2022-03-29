Atresmedia To Stream ‘Heridas’ On April 17

Atresmedia will stream Heridas, the Castilian Spanish adaptation of Mother from Nippon TV, on April 17, 2022.

Produced by Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Buendía Estudios, the drama explores the issue of child abandonment and the search for an identity. Returning to Spain after years of studying abroad, Manuela stays in a faraway town to keep distance from her adoptive family. Traumatized from being abandoned as a child, she swears to never be a mother until one night she finds little Alba in a garbage bag. Without thinking, Manuela kidnaps the girl and runs away with her on a journey to face her demons.

The Spanish adaptation marks Nippon TV’s eighth international deal for the scripted format. The Mother format has previously been licensed to CJ E&M, MF Yapim, and STB TV, among others.

Keisuke Miyata, head of Sales, International Business Development, at Nippon TV, commented, “We are very excited about the eighth adaptation of our most successful series in Spain. We have been waiting for this great opportunity to partner with Atresmedia who is a powerful production company that is well known worldwide.”