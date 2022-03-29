41 Entertainment Brings On New Partners For Animated ‘S.M.A.S.H!’ Series

41 Entertainment signed on additional partners for the S.M.A.S.H! animated series.

S.M.A.S.H! follows four amazing kids with superpowers at a one-of-a-kind sleepaway camp. Streak, Rocket, Flare, and Vitória. Prepare to become the next generation of superheroes, accompanied by their super-powered dogs Felicity, Lightning, Blaze, and Rio.

Discovery Kids Latin America, Discovery TV Frisbee in Italy, and Mango TV in China picked up exclusive rights in their respective territories. Additional partners include Knowledge Network in Canada, HOP! in Israel, Sanoma Media/Nelonen Media in Finland, TV2 in Hungary, MBC in the Middle East, and HKTVE in Hong Kong.

Nicola Andrews, head of Sales at 41 Entertainment, remarked, “The response from the market to S.M.A.S.H!™, now that we are beginning to deliver animation, is very encouraging and we look forward to announcing additional broadcasters and platforms soon. Strengths of this intellectual property include high quality CG animation, cultural diversity of characters and earnest storylines, which revolve around the children honing their skills and powers, while realizing how much they still need to learn in order to become a superhero like their parents Torpedo, Silver Streak, Rocket Man and Flame.”