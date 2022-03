Inside VideoAge’s March/April 2022 Issue

VideoAge International’s March/April 2022 issue is now available.

This month’s cover stories include a look at the significance of NFTs in the entertainment industry, international perspectives on the upcoming MIPTV, and a profile of Bert Cohen for the Hall of Fame of International TV Distribution.

This edition also shares and interview with Chris Brown about NAB Show and a discussion on the future of NATPE Miami and the L.A. Screenings.

Read the issue online.