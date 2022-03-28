GRB Studios Scores Global Deals

GRB Studios announced a slew of global sales deals for its programming.

In Europe, reality series Auction Kings will head to Romania via AETN UK, and drama series The Bay (pictured) will broadcast in Slovenia on Planet TV. France’s M6 also picked up the true-crime investigation program On The Case with Paula Zahn for S7 and S8.

Foxtel Australia acquired docu-series Turquoise Fever and entertainment documentary Served: Harvey Weinstein. In addition, Channel 10 Australia and Discovery New Zealand snapped up stand-up comedy special Rhys Darby: Mystic Time Bird.

Pluto TV secured all available seasons of Untold Stories of the E.R. in English and Spanish for the U.S., while the platform also picked up several seasons in Portuguese for Brazil.

Hud Woodle, executive vice president of International Sales and Operations at GRB Studios, remarked, “GRB is thrilled to be going into MIPTV strong with a slate of distribution deals behind us and we are actively looking to acquire some great new programming from around the world in all genres scripted and unscripted. We are also looking forward to meeting in person in Cannes with our current and new partners.”