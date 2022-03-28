Disney+ Hotstar To Create Indian Adaptation Of ‘Blood’

Disney+ Hotstar will adapt the psychological thriller Blood for a local Indian version, in association with All3Media International.

Produced by Dreamers & Doers Co, the Hotstar Specials’ adaptation of Blood is an intimate drama series about family bonds, memory, and the impact of the past on the present. The adaptation is based on the Irish show (pictured) of the same name created by Sophie Petzal.

Gaurav Banerjee, head of Content at Disney+ Hotstar, and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, remarked,, “We are elated to announce the Indian adaptation of award-winning drama Blood, thereby, further strengthening our thriller offerings. The demand for entertainment is rapidly evolving, and viewers’ want for new-fangled content is expanding. On our journey to engage with millions of viewers, we are delighted to be able to collaborate with the most prolific creative minds at All3Media International to present stories that defy narratives to satiate our viewer’s appetite for unparalleled entertainment experience.”

Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC at All3Media International, commented, “We are delighted to bring an Indian version of this fantastic drama that will join the growing roster of original content produced exclusively for Disney+ Hotstar. Sophie Petzal’s impeccable writing skillfully draws viewers into the story with its universally relevant themes and innovative take on the thriller-mystery genre, making Blood perfect for Indian adaptation, and we look forward to this gripping story about family, grief and truth arriving in India.”