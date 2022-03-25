‘Sunny Bunnies’ Production Moves To Poland

Media I.M. confirmed that all production and rights to Sunny Bunnies have relocated to Warsaw, Poland.

Originally produced by Digital Light Studio in Belarus, Sunny Bunnies features five cheeky creatures who embark on mischievous adventures and spread laughter and happiness. The series originally launched in 2015 on YouTube, before it was picked up by Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and DisneyNOW in the U.S. The series also airs in the U.K. on Milkshake! Channel 5 and Sky Kids.

The independent animation house Animation Café brought on the entire 25-member creative team behind the preschool hit show. The relocation plan began in 2020.

Media I.M. handles distribution of the series.

Andrzej Ledzianeu, director of Animation Café, commented, “All of us at Animation Café wish to express deep gratitude to all our existing partners for supporting the brand. Also for their determination in continuing to collaborate on a truly global phenomenon whose singular mission is to bring happiness and smiles to kid’s faces. Now we have completed our move to our new home in Warsaw, we can concentrate on the task in hand, to get on and deliver the innovations, sub-brands and new adventures we have planned for the Bunnies in 2022 and beyond.”