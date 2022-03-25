BiggerStage And FOX Alternative Entertainment Team Up On ‘Name That Tune’ Revival

BiggerStage will collaborate with FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE) on the second season of the Name That Tune revival.

Name That Tune tests contestant’s knowledge as they face a series of challenges for cash and prizes. The game show will also include five celebrity episodes, featuring Kelly Osbourne, Shaggy, Mel B, Tituss Burgess, and Frankie Muniz, among others. Actress Jane Krakowski will host the new season and will be joined by Randy Jackson as band leader. Season two will premiere on March 29, 2022, on FOX.

BiggerStage and FAE will jointly produce the new season. The show is co-produced with Prestige Entertainment.

Pat Kiely, founder and CEO of BiggerStage, commented, “This new collaboration with FAE on the heels of The Big Deal confirms that our mission to establish a creative hub in Dublin for major international productions has real value in a global marketplace seeking more efficient models. In terms of empowering Ireland to play on a bigger stage, we couldn’t wish for a better vehicle than an all-time format great like Name That Tune for one of the biggest networks in the world.”