BBC Studios Teams Up With Screen Media

BBC Studios entered a multi-year content deal with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media.

The new agreement will see more than 2,500 hours of premium content added to Crack Plus streaming services, including Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul.

As part of the deal, over 300 hours of content will be available on various Crackle Plus streaming services for free. Several seasons of the mystery series Ripper Street will stream on Crackle Plus. A Life in Ten Pictures will exclusively premiere in the U.S. on the platform in June, with additional content to be included throughout the multi-year deal.

The agreement also encompasses all seasons of drama series Happy Valley, the crime mini-series From Darkness, and the first five seasons of Silent Witness.

David Fannon, president of Screen Media, remarked, “We are ecstatic to bring the Crackle Plus audience premium content from the BBC. With the Benedict Cumberbatch series, Sherlock, the BBC’s extensive catalog of quality series and movies, and brand-new titles that have yet to be released, this agreement provides Chicken Soup for the Soul with a wide array of unique and high quality content. Screen Media could not be happier than to announce this agreement with the BBC.”