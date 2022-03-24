Up The Ladder: Cannes Film Festival

Board members of the Festival de Cannes elected Iris Knobloch as president of the festival.

Knobloch will succeed Pierre Lescure, who will step down from the position on June 30, 2022.

Knobloch co-founded I2PO in 2021 and previously served as CEO of WarnerMedia France, Benelux, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. She held a 25-year tenure at WarnerMedia, serving in several leadership roles, including CEO of Warner Bros. France.

Knobloch commented, “I feel deeply honored that France has elected me President of the Festival de Cannes. As a heartfelt European, I have always stood for cinema throughout my career, both in France and internationally, and I’m thrilled to be able to give my all so that this world event remains influential – it’s a major event that is key to keeping alive the cultural life of a world that, more than ever, desperately needs it. A film of cinema seen in a theater remains a key artistic expression and the Festival de Cannes, with its selection so unique, shows the way every year.”