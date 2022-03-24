Rialto International Launches Branded Film Service On Prime Video Japan

Rialto International struck a deal with Prime Video Channels in Japan to launch a Rialto branded on-demand streaming channel on the platform.

Rialto features a lineup of classic and independent films from producers and distributors from around the world. The Prime Video channel will debut Snatch 2000 (pictured) in Japan. The film stars Benicio del Toro as Franky Four Fingers in an incredibly stylish film. The programming also includes Land of Plenty and The Rider, among others.

Rialto International is a joint venture between media entrepreneur Bruce Tuchman and Rialto Channel in New Zealand. The latest deal for Rialto International comes after the launch of Rialto in Australia on Samsung TV Plus last year.

Bruce Tuchman, media investor and co-chairman of Rialto International, commented, “We are thrilled to launch on Prime Video in Japan with a focus on independent film. Our design since rolling out our new venture is to set a high bar and secure partnerships with blue chip brands in both streaming and traditional media. Prime Video underscores this perfectly and nicely compliments the relationships we already have with Samsung and Sky, with more deals to come.”