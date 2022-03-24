Paramount+ Partners With Gaumont On International Scripted Originals

Paramount+ entered a partnership with Gaumont to produce a slate of international scripted originals for the streaming platform.

Gaumont will produce several projects in association with VIS, the international studio from Paramount. As part of this deal, Paramount+ greenlit The Signal (Le Signal) for production. Led by showrunner Francois Uzan, the horror thriller follows famous radio host Olivia Dormeuil, who, after losing her sister in a car accident, travels to an isolated island with her family. On the island, the family’s unspoken fears soon begin to take ghostly form and island inhabitants start to die under strange circumstances.

Paramount+ also greenlit dystopian thriller Futuro Desierto (Desolate Future), dramedy Anywhere, and thriller Impact for development.

Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of International Networks, Studios and Streaming at Paramount, commented, “This long-term partnership with the storied and esteemed production company Gaumont is another example of our commitment to producing high-quality content that crosses borders and resonates with audiences worldwide. Our strong, multi-faceted and creative global content strategy combined with strategic investments and deep-rooted history of bringing compelling global and local hits to our audience sets Paramount+ up for continued success.”

Sidonie Dumas, CEO of Gaumont, added, “We are excited to start a global relationship with Paramount+ and contribute to its international rollout with four new shows in Europe and Latin America.”