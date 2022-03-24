NAB Honors LeVar Burton With Insight Award

NAB Show announced that actor, director, and educator LeVar Burton will be celebrated with the inaugural Insight Award from the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF).

The Insight Award from LABF celebrates Burton’s contributions to broadcasting, history, and American culture. He is best-known for his role in the acclaimed mini-series Roots and Star Trek: The Next Generation. More recently, his production company LeVar Burton Entertainment is working with Entertainment One to develop Trivial Pursuit into a gameshow format.

Burton will be presented with the Insight Award during the NAB Show Welcome on April 25, 2022.

Jack Goodman and Heidi Raphael, co-chairs of LABF, stated, “Guided by a belief in the power of reading, for decades LeVar Burton has been a beloved champion of childhood literacy, a promoter of education through entertainment, and a champion of the importance of lifelong learning. The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation is thrilled to present the inaugural Insight Award to LeVar Burton, who not only embodies the spirit of this honor but sets a high standard for all future recipients.”