Silverlining Inks Pre-Sales For ‘The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge’

Silverlining Rights confirmed international pre-sales for The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge.

Produced by Yeti for Channel 4, the competition format challenges designers to renovate doll-sized fantasy homes. The series features Sandi Toksvig with interior design guru Laura Jackson and micro-sculptor Willard Wigan MBE as judges.

Pre-sales have been secured with TV4 and MTV3 Sweden and Finland, TV2 Denmark, TVNZ, and M6 France.

Bethan Corney, founder and MD, Silverlining said: “The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge taps into the fast growing global trend of creating incredible miniature structures in a fun competition format designed to showcase the skills, as well as the challenges faced by contestants. The strength of the show is reflected in these pre-sales and the international interest we’re getting in the format, which we expect to increase as the UK transmission takes place.”