Mondo TV And Kenn Viselman Bring ‘MeteoHeroes’ To North America

Mondo TV Studios, part of Mondo TV Group, entered a partnership with Kenn Viselman’s itsy bitsy Entertainment to launch MeteroHeroes in the U.S. and Canada.

MeteoHeroes revolves around a group of superheroes who each represent a different continent and different natural element. With their superhuman abilities over weather phenomena, they work to fight climate change disasters and save the planet.

The animated series will make its broadcast debut on PBS with an Earth Day special on April 22, 2022, with a premiere scheduled in late summer.

The second season of MeteoHeroes will soon air on Cartoonito in Italy in April. The series has already sold in 144 countries and 22 languages.

Maria Bonaria Fois, CEO of Mondo TV Studios, commented, “Kenn Viselman has an unmatched reputation for finding, building, and developing hit brands and shows in the North American market. His insights into production, distribution, marketing, and brand development will, we are sure, bring MeteoHeroes success in one of the biggest and most competitive kids’ markets in the world.”

Viselman remarked, “There is no issue more urgent or germane to children’s lives than climate change and the message that a superhero lives in each of us with the capacity to change the world is one I am thrilled and honored to shout from the rooftops.”