Marenzi & Associates Launches ‘The Journey: Andrea Bocelli’ At MIPTV

Marenzi & Associates will attend the MIPTV market with The Journey: Andrea Bocelli.

Produced by Trinity Broadcasting Network and Impact Productions, the inspirational musical documentary series follows the world-renowned Italian tenor on a spiritual pilgrimage. Bocelli travels over 200 miles across Italy and embraces the people, history, and culture. The series features musical guests such as Tori Kelly, Michael W. Smith, Katherine Jenkins, and a special appearance from Pope Francis, among others.

The Journey: Andrea Bocelli is available in all media worldwide.

Gary Marenzi remarked, “The Journey takes viewers on a lush pilgrimage to discover life’s greatest joys. In a world beset by pandemic, war, and uncertainty, it is a reaffirmation to audiences throughout the world that peace, beauty, nature, and art are what makes life worthwhile.”