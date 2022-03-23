Dandelooo Inks Deals With Partners In Asia And LATAM

Dandelooo closed deals for its animated series in Asia and Latin America.

The 2D TV special Shooom’s Odyssey sold to Chinese children’s entertainment company UYoung and South Korean pubcaster EBS Korea. EBS Korea also picked up Mum is pouring rain.

Beijing Joy Culture Co. snapped up Jar Dwellers SOS and the short series 1 Minute in a Museum.

In Latin America, Sky Brazil’s Escuela+ picked up Siesta Z and Simplex for Skyplay and Direct TV Play. Argentinean kids’ channel Pakapaka inked a deal for Pigtail & Mr. Sleeplessness, Hungry Bear Tales, Season Two of The Treehouse Stories, Mum is Pouring Rain, Cubs, Little Bear, Dounia, and Tainá and The Amazon Guardians.

The U.S. Hispanic broadcaster HITN acquired a package that includes Tainá and The Amazon Guardians, Cubs, Pigtail & Mr. Sleeplessness, Petit, and Rita & Crocodile.