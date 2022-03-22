Up The Ladder: Bavaria Fiction

Bavaria Fiction appointed Emanuel Rotstein as head of Documentaries.

Rotstein will be responsible for setting up the company’s non-fiction production unit and putting together a development team. He will report to Marcus Ammon, managing director, Content.

Most recently he served as senior director of Programming at A+E Networks Germany. In his tenure at A+E, he was responsible for documentaries such as The Liberators: Why We Fought and The Eleventh Day – The Survivors of Munich 1972.

Rotstein commented, “I am very much looking forward to this new role. Whether it’s true crime, biographies, investigative or historical material, our productions should be a combination of social relevance and emotional storytelling to engage with viewers and have a lasting effect. The world is becoming more and more complex – we want to make it more understandable and shape the factual business on a national and international level with premium productions.”