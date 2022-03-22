TelevisaUnivision And Lemon Studios Present Four Originals For ViX+

TelevisaUnivision teamed up with Lemon Studios to deliver four originals that will premiere on ViX+.

Lemon Studios will develop a feature film, a reality show, and two fiction series for the new Spanish-language premium SVOD service.

Family-friendly horror film Mi maestra se comió a mi amigo (My Teacher Ate My Friend) entered production in February. Reality show La loca de los perros (The Crazy Dog Lady) will begin filming tomorrow, March 23, 2022.

The two original fiction series include Un buen divorcio (A Good Divorce), a dramedy about two divorce lawyers, and No eres tú, son mis daddy issues (It’s Not You, It’s My Daddy Issues), a dramedy about a screenwriter who must face the world with her father.

ViX+ is scheduled to launch in the second half of 2022.

Rodrigo Mazón, executive vice president and general manager of ViX+, stated, “We are proud to be working with Lemon Studios, a prominent Mexican production company, to jointly develop the best content in Spanish, reflective of our unique and diverse stories. Our brand mission is to highlight Hispanic storytelling and be emblematic of Latino cultures, providing the creative community with the freedom and investment to shine in all genres.”