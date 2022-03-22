MIPFormats Announces International Pitch Finalists

RX France revealed the shortlisted formats for the 2022 MIPFormats International Pitch.

Organized for the first time with FOX Alternative Entertainment, the pitching competition will feature five projects: Cheat On The Glitch from Christian Gamboa, Million Fall from Fuji Television Network, Roulette from a format workshop, Stars On Pole from NU Production, and Wingmen – The Dating Game from Michael Dolensk Film Production.

The five finalists will pitch their projects before a jury that includes FOX Alternative Entertainment’s Allison Wallach, Natalie Wogue, and Yasmin Rawji. The winner will receive a prize of $5,000 USD and the project will be pitched by FOX Alternative Entertainment as part of FOX’s International Unscripted Format Fund.

Lucy Smith, RX France Entertainment Division director and MIPTV director, stated, “It’s wonderful to see such creative concepts from a broad diversity of countries in the shortlist. The spectacle of seeing these pitched publicly will again be unmissable and I wish them all the very best of luck.”