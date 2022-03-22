DCD Rights Sells ‘Love Me’ To Hulu

DCD Rights inked a deal with U.S. streaming service Hulu for Love Me.

Produced by Warner Bros. International Television Australia for Foxtel Group, the high-end romantic drama revolves around Clara, Glen, and Aron, as they find themselves at an emotional crossroads. The series portrays how love, loneliness, grief, and joy appear in different of life and within a family. The drama series stars Hugo Weaving, Wlliam Lodder, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

All episodes of Love Me will premiere on Hulu on April 1, 2022.

Michael Brooks, managing director of Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia, remarked, “Love Me has resonated extremely well with audiences across Australia and we’re excited for the international market to get a taste of this wonderful series, starting with Hulu, who are such a powerhouse in strong, character driven drama.”

Nicky Davies Williams, CEO of DCD Rights, added, “Love Me is truly a drama for our time. We’re delighted this emotional and life-affirming series has found an excellent home on Hulu.”