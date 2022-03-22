Boris Eserski: 1928-2022

The man known as “The father of television in El Salvador,” Boris Eserski passed away on March 17, 2022, in San Salvador at age 94.

“Don” Boris, how he was called, was the founder and president of Telecorporación Salvadoreña (TCS), which he founded in 1956 when there weren’t TV sets in the country and the few to be sold had to be imported.

Boris Eserski Gómez was born on May 22, 1928, in Sonsonate, in Western El Salvador from Polish-Russian parents, and started in broadcasting by founding radio station YSEB in 1948.