Up The Ladder: BBC Studios

BBC Studios brought on Rosemary Mercedes as senior vice president, Communications, Americas.

Mercedes will be responsible for elevating the company’s positioning in the marketplace and promoting its industry-wide partnerships and activities.

Mercedes has more than 20 years of communications experience across the media, higher education, and non-profit sectors. She recently served as executive vice president and chief communications officer at Univision.

Gavin Dawson, SVP Global Communications at BBC Studios, commented, “Rosemary has extensive experience leading communications strategy development and media relations, content publicity, internal communications, diversity & inclusion strategies and reputation management. Her enthusiasm and energy match her experience and I couldn’t be more excited about her joining the team at what is a busy time of expansion and growth for BBC Studios Americas.”