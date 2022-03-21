Gaumont Secures Adaptation Rights To ‘About Anthony’

French production and distribution company Gaumont picked up the adaptation rights to About Anthony.

Currently in development by ComediHa! in collaboration with Quebecor Content, the comedy-drama portrays Julie, who starts a new relationship and finds herself in an unconventional family. She soon acts as a stepmom to her boyfriend’s two kids, including Anthony, a loveable nine-year-old who is physically disabled, intellectually challenged, autistic, non-verbal, and a high-functioning epileptic.

Podz is attached to direct the original Quebec version, written by Cathleen Rouleau and scripted by Benoit Pelletier.

Sylvain Parent-Bédard, president and CEO of ComediHa!, stated, “It’s a great source of pride that the series About Anthony has moved Gaumont’s senior management to such an extent that they decided to acquire it and adapt it for the French market, even before the series has been produced here in Quebec.”

Yann Paquet, vice president of Strategy and International Affairs at Quebecor Content, added, “We couldn’t be happier about this collaboration with Gaumont and our partner ComediHa!, which will shine a light on the talent of the show’s creators around the world.”