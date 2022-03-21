Aggressive TV Enters Long-Form TV With ‘Escape Attempt’

Aggressive TV will make its long-form TV debut with Escape Attempt.

Based on the renowned novel by brothers Arkady and Boris Strugatsky, Escape Attempt revolves around Saul, Ana, Vadim, and the mystery of the world they have discovered. The six-part sci-fi series is set in the Strugatsky brothers’ Noon Universe, their extensive intergalactic mythology for the XXII century, and answers questions raised by the novel.

The pilot of Escape Attempt has completed post-production and will be available to screen to potential co-production and pre-acquisition partners at MIPTV.

L.A.-based consulting and distribution firm Marenzi and Associates will handle international co-production opportunities and sales of the finished series.

Daniel Shapiro, one of the founders of Aggressive TV, remarked, “We feel that the unique tone of Escape Attempt becomes more relevant in the world of today. Our current universe is full of anxiety, and sometimes we need to explore our own ways to possibly escape.”

Gary Marenzi commented, “Aggressive TV is bringing its distinctive vision to long-form drama for the first time. Escape Attempt is a breath-taking and cerebral thriller that we are proud to be representing on the global stage.”