ACT And Junk Kouture Honored With MIP SDG Awards

RX France announced the recipients of this year’s MIP SDG Awards, which will be presented at MIPTV.

ACT (Association of Commercial Television and Video on Demand Services in Europe) will be honored with the MIP SDG Award for its leadership on the issue of online disinformation. In attendance for the award will be ACT’s president Guillaume de Posch and the organization’s director general Grégoire Polad.

The inaugural MIP SDG Innovation Award will go to Junk Kouture for its creative-integrated program that engages global youth audiences across several sustainable development goals.

Lucy Smith, RX France Entertainment Division director and MIPTV director, said, “We are delighted to honor both ACT and Junk Kouture for their impactful work. Be it in practically tackling online disinformation or a disruptive take on fashion programming, both have progressed the sustainability and development agenda significantly to audiences in recent years. There is much for our wider industry to admire, and learn from, in their approach and campaigns.”