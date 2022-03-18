Federation To Distribute ‘Soldiers’

Federation struck a new international distribution agreement with Orange Studio for Soldiers (Sentinelles).

Produced by Tetra Media and Orange Studio, Soldiers looks at the “Operation Barkhane” mission in Mali. The OCS original series follows Lieutenant Anais Collet’s platoon as they track down terrorists in the Mopti region of Mali. The story revolves around Collet as well as Martial Mendy and Julien Ravalet, whose lives are forever changed by the mission.The cast includes Pauline Parigot, Louis Peres, Birane Ba, and Yannick Choirat, among others.

Soldiers is featured in the International Competition track at Series Mania. The series will screen on March 21, 2022, in Lille, France.