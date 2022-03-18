Eric Bogosian Joins ‘Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire’

AMC announced that actor Eric Bogosian has joined the cast of the new series Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire.

Based on Anne Rice’s bestselling novel, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire tells the epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality. Bogosian will star as Daniel Molloy, an investigative journalist who has been given a second chance at the interview of a lifetime.

The first season will premiere later in the year on AMC and AMC+.

Creator and showrunner Rolin Jones commented, “In 1988, I hit my mom up for money three times to see Talk Radio in the movie theaters. I count Eric Bogosian as one of the half dozen artists who made me want to do this for a career. He is, for me, the dented car fender of the American Soul and I can think of no better actor/writer alive to play this role. I’m in total frothing geek mode about his casting.”