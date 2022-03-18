Canal+ Group Completes Acquisition Of SPI International

Canal+ Group announced the completion of its acquisition of the global media group SPI International.

SPI International, which operates 42 television channels and multiple digital products, will boost Canal+ Group’s pay-TV offering across all European markets. The global media company will continue its worldwide expansion while developing their operations to benefit the entire group.

SPI International operates free-to-air and pay-TV channels in CEE, Western Europe, CIS, and Ex-Yugo regions, among other territories. Its brand portfolio includes FilmBox, Kino Polska, Dizi, as well as other thematic channels and streaming services.

Pictured: SPI International founder Loni Farhi and CEO Berk Uziyel