U.K., France Assess the Mood for MIPTV

Following up on Monday’s Water Cooler feature, which had reports from Italy, Turkey, and the U.S., in today’s edition, we offer opinions from the U.K. about the pre-MIPTV mood. It’s more uplifting than expected, starting with a comment from Kate Beal, CEO of Woodcut Media: “Thus far, my diary is filling up nicely, more so than I originally expected as we step back into live events.”

She went on to say that “Woodcut will be in Cannes to further extend its international reach and discuss potential co-production partnerships and commissions, with an emphasis on our continued expansion in the specialist factual entertainment space, as well as a focus on talent-led documentaries.”

Similarly, Willem Pruijssers, CEO of DFW International, stated: “We very much look forward to this MIPTV and to finally be back to live markets, as nothing beats face-to-face interaction. I think everyone is eager to tap into that pre-pandemic buzz, so it will be great to see buyers and industry execs in the Cannes TV market setting. Expectations for the market are high based on the number of meetings we have already pre-booked and the number of people still reaching out.”

Concluded Ros Ali, Flame Distribution’s SVP of Content Sales for the U.K., Europe & Africa: “As I write, MIPTV is three weeks away and my diary is encouragingly full. After two years of endless Zoom or Teams calls, it will be an absolute pleasure to sit opposite my clients, albeit sporting the obligatory paper mask, but nonetheless face to face. Apart from warmer weather, hopefully some sunshine and a glass of rosé or two, I and my colleagues from Flame are looking forward to presenting our new slate of quality documentaries to our buyers.”

And from France, Monica Levy, head of Sales for Federation Kids & Family, said: “I think we all feel the same way, insofar as it’s great to be able to see people again and get back into gear on that front at a live market. We will be welcoming execs and buyers to our stand with a varied slate of kids’ animation and live-action programming.”

Hervé Michel, vice president of Unifrance, commented: “Now begins the journey to MIPTV in April, a very uplifting prospect for French professionals as it would seem to usher in a real rebound for the industry. It appears that, despite the dramatic events we are currently witnessing in Europe, the time has finally come to return to in-person meetings with important collaborators and the important work of future projects that is at the heart of our profession.”