Unifrance Strengthens Presence At Series Mania

Unifrance will boost its presence at this year’s Series Mania Festival in Lille, France.

Series Mania runs from March 18-25, 2022. The French organization will be on site capturing festival highlights and offer video dailies on its social networks.

Unifrance will also collaborate on the Welcome Drinks, the opening cocktail of the Series Mania Forum, on March 21. On the next day, Sarah Hemar, deputy executive director in charge of Audiovisual and Digital at Unifrance, will take part in the panel discussion “Why France Is Hot,” which will also broadcast on Series Mania’s web TV.

Later in the day, Unifrance will co-organize the Coming Next from France showcase. The pitching session will include Elle’s Kitchen, The King’s Favorite, 3PU, Marion, and Vortex.