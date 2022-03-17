Toonz And Tunche Films Partner On ‘Kayara’

Toonz Media Group joined Tunche Films to co-produce Kayara through its Spanish group Fortoon Island.

Directed by César Zelada, the Spanish-Peruvian co-production portrays a young Inca woman aspiring to join the Chasqui Messengers. In her quest to be the first female Chasqui Messenger, Kayara overcomes obstacles and learns ancient stories about the land and her people.

The Cinema Management Group is on board as executive producer and sales agent. CMG has pre-sold the film to 15 international distributors, including Le Pacte in France, Front Row in the Middle East, and CDC in Latin America, among others.

Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group, commeted, “It is, indeed, a privilege for Toonz to partner with Tunche films for this very ambitious project which has its roots firmly placed in ancient, indigenous wisdom and modern, progressive values at the same time. Apart from bringing on screen a strong female character, Kayara also provides us the unique opportunity to collaborate in a truly international project that brings together teams from diverse cultures across the world.”