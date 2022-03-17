Prime Video To Premiere Legendary TV’s ‘Night Sky’

Prime Video will premiere the new Amazon Original series Night Sky on May 20, 2022.

Co-produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, the drama series starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons follows a couple who discover a buried chamber in their backyard that leads to a deserted planet. When an enigmatic young man enters their lives, their quiet lives are upended.

Executive producers include Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen for Mosaic. Holden Miller wrote and co-executive produced the series, and Daniel C. Connolly is attached as showrunner and executive producer.

Night Sky will be available in more than 240 territories.