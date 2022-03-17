Off The Fence Scores Deals For ‘The Secrets To Civilisation’

Off The Fence (OTF) confirmed multiple deals for The Secrets to Civilisation.

Produced by OTF Studios, Impossible Factual and CuriosityStream, The Secrets to Civilisation explores next-generation earth sciences that are changing understandings of the ancient past. The HD series has been snapped up by international platforms and VoD services, including ZDF, Arte, NRK in Norway, ORF and VRT in Belgium, RTV in Slovenia, DR TV in Denmark, Yleisradio in Finland, and Viasat World for its channels across Europe, CIS, and Asia. .

OTF also confirmed titles in its spring line-up for international markets. The roster includes Tycoons (pictured), which unpacks stories about the world’s richest entrepreneurs. The line-up also includes Auschwitz in 33 Objects, Greenhouse, and Secrets of Big Data.

Stefanie Fischer, OTF’s managing director of sales, said, “The variety of broadcasters that have acquired The Secrets to Civilisation speaks not only to the power of a story that is genuinely universal, but to the success of our Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow content strategy. We have set ourselves clear objectives in terms of the quality and themes that can best deliver commercial results — and the success of The Secrets to Civilisation proves that it’s an approach that works for our global client base. In addition, we’re now reaping the benefits of the ecosystem we have established that integrates in-house production, third-party content and distribution.”