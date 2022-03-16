Up The Ladder: Blue Mountain Film Festival

Blue Mountain Film Festival brought on Diana Sanchez as co-director of Programming.

With more than 16 years as an international programmer at TIFF, Sanchez joins the BMFF team. She previously served as senior director, Film, for TIFF from 2019 to 2021, overseeing the festival and the Cinematheque programming. In her career, she was also the founding artistic director of the Panorama Film Festival.

The first annual Blue Mountain Film Festival will be held at Blue Mountains, Ontario, Canada, from June 1-5, 2022.

Helen du Toit, executive and artistic director for Blue Mountain Film Festival, commented, “Diana has been immersed in the international film scene for two decades now and we are overjoyed that she is joining us to deliver on the vision for BMFF. Her level of professionalism, sharp instincts, and warmth are exactly the energy we are looking for as we put together our inaugural year.”