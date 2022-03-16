TelevisaUnivision Starts Production On Maria Felix Series For ViX+

TelevisaUnivision announced that production began on its biographical series about María Félix.

The ViX+ Originals production will follow the life of one of the icons in Mexican cinema at different stages of her life. The series stars Sandra Echeverría, Ximena Romo, and Abril Vergara, all of whom will star as La Doña.

The team behind the production is mostly comprised of women, with Carmen Armendáriz as producer and Mafer Suárez as director. The series is written by Larissa Andrade, Alejandro Gerber, Tania Tinajero, and Gabriela Rodríguez.

Vincenzo Gratteri, senior vice president of Development at ViX+, commented, “At ViX+, creating content that reflects our culture and illuminates our unique and diverse stories – all in Spanish, is our priority. We’re excited to tell the extraordinary story of María Félix. Her creative energy and indomitable spirit will be a source of inspiration for our audience.”