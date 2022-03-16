Telemundo Internacional Launches ‘Muchas Naciones, Historias que Inspiran’

Telemundo Internacional will continue its Muchas Naciones, Historias que Inspiran campaign with six new installments.

The series honors women throughout Latin America who have fought against gender discrimination, violence, racism, and inequality. The program will air across more than 22 countries starting in March.

The first installment will celebrate Mexican singer-songwriter Vivir Quintana. Narrated by Colombian actress Nina Caicedo, the production focuses on her music and her struggle against gender violence.