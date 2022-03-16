Netflix To Premiere ‘Clark’ In May

Netflix will release the Swedish series Clark on May 5, 2022.

Produced by the Scandinavian Content Group, the fictional drama series is based on the Swedish bank robber Clark Olofsson’s autobiography. The series portrays Olofsson, the man behind the expression “Stockholm syndrome,” on his journey as he fooled all of Sweden despite his several counts of criminal activity.

Jonas Åkerlund is attached to direct. The cast features Bill Skarsgård, Adam Lundgren, Sandra Ilar, Vilhelm Blomgren, and Peter Viitanen, among others.

Executive producers include Åkerlund, Skarsgård, and Hans Engholm.