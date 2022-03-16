Kids First Inks Global Deals For ‘Nate is Late’

Kids First signed a slew of deals with international broadcasters for both seasons of Nate is Late.

Produced by Watch Next Media, the comedy adventure series follows Nate and Malika, who, despite leaving early, always arrive late at school. The series was commissioned by France Télévisions, Super RTL in Germany, and Canal J in France.

Kids First secured deal with Chinese SVoD platform Tencent for the second season. In North America, streaming platform Kidoodle also picked up the second season.

In Africa, Canal+ International nabbed both seasons for its channels in Ethiopia. The seasons were also picked up by Spanish broadcaster EITB. The second season was also secured by RTS in Switzerland as well as TV5 Monde and TV5 Québec in Canada.

Narrative Entertainment picked up the second season and renewed the first for POP channel in the U.K.and Ireland. France Télévisions and Super RTL also renewed the first season, as did Netflix.

Philippe Alessandri, CEO of Kids First and series producer, commented, “We’re incredibly proud of the continual ratings success of Nate is Late on major networks in several key markets three years after its launch. The renewals and new sales for both seasons 1 and 2 highlight how the show continues to resonate with audiences around the globe.”