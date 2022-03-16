Federation To Distribute ‘Good People’

Federation Entertainment picked up the worldwide distribution rights to Good People.

Produced by Hélicotronc and Unité for ARTE, the dark comedy portrays good people doing bad things despite their best intentions. Set in a border town between France and Belgium, the story follows a couple of thirty-somethings on the verge of bankruptcy as they embark on a get-rich-quick life insurance scam. The cast includes Lucas Meister, Bérangère McNeese, Peter Van den Begin, and India Hair, among others.

Good People is part of the official selection at Series Mania in the International Panorama track. It will screen on March 23, 2022, at the UGC Ciné-Cité in Lille, France.