Quebec Delegation To Attend Series Mania Forum

Series Mania Forum will feature a delegation from Québec.

As part of SODEC (Société de développement des entreprises culturelles), almost 60 Québec-based industry professionals will be in attendance.

SODEC has also partnered with CBC & Radio-Canada Distribution, Québecor Contenu, and Bell Media for the Coming Next from Québec showcase. Each broadcaster will highlight two promising series for international markets. The lineup includes A Criminal Affair and No Return from Bell Media, Dark Lake and Motel Paradis from Québecor Contenu, and Larry and Dear Flora from CBC & Radio-Canada Distribution.

The Forum will also feature two local series as part of the Forum Exclusives programming. Sans rendez-vous and L’homme qui aimait trop have been selected for inclusion.

In addition, two local series, Welcome to Soulshine and Last Summers of the Raspberries, will be in competition at the Series Mania Festival.