Blink49 Studios To Adapt Marissa Stapley’s Sophomore Novel For TV

Blink49 Studios will adapt Marissaa Stapley’s Things To Do When It’s Raining for television.

The new content venture backed by Endeavor Content pre-empted rights to the best-selling second novel about a woman, driven by deception and despair, who returns home to her grandparents’ inn. She reconnects Gabe, who was her companion as a child and her first love as a teenager. The novel tells a life-affirming story that braids three generation of love affairs.

Carolyn Newman, executive vice president, Global Scripted, and Virginia Rankin, executive producer, Blink49 Studios, stated, “How can you beat an epic romance with a great mystery at the core to unravel? Once we started reading, we couldn’t put it down. Marissa knows how to craft a story that truly resonates, and we are thrilled to be working with her on adapting her novel.”

Stapley commented, “It is such a delight to be working with Blink49 Studios on this project. Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin’s passion for a book so dear to my heart is a writer’s dream — and their commitment to and enthusiasm for bringing it to the screen with a focus on the love story, the charming, setting, and the intrigue of secrets is so exciting.”