Assessing the “Mood” for MIPTV

In advance of MIPTV, VideoAge surveyed different distributors in various countries to assess the “mood” of the Cannes market. Although the full report will be printed in VideoAge‘s April Issue, here’s a sneak preview of what is expected.

The report from Turkey showed ambivalence, with a mix of “glad to return to in-person meetings” and “business can run online.”

Ambivalence is also shown when it comes to exhibiting, with some companies expressing excitement about opening their stands, and others just happy to “participate with just a badge.” However, it is interesting to note that most Turkish companies will be at MIPTV one way or another, with some distributors attending as buyers.

From the U.S., and in particular Los Angeles, the return to an in-person MIPTV has received a very positive reaction among those contacted. One distributor reported that, among the people she’s contacted, 50 percent are excited about MIPTV. Another even commented that, since they will be traveling so far anyway, they would have preferred a four-day market, instead of a three-day one.

From Italy the mood is rather positive. Reported one distributor, “We know that we can work remotely, but at the same time, I am very happy to be back. The digital business can’t be a model.” Added another distributor: “At the end of 2021 we were able to join MIPCOM and it was good as we felt that that was a new start. We were able to experience a moment that made us forget the two-year pandemic.”

To be continued with reports from France, the U.K., and Germany.