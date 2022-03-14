Sky Previews ‘Devils’ S2

Sky will see the return of the high-stakes drama Devils.

Produced by Sky Italia, Luxe Vide, and Big Light Productions, in collaboration with Sky Studios, Orange Studios, and OCS, the series stars Alessandro Borghi as an investment banker with Patrick Dempsey as his old mentor. In the new season, the two men find themselves on the same side of a devastating data war.

The returning cast, which includes Malachi Kirby, Pia Mechler, and Paul Chowdhry, will be joined by Li Jun Li, Joel de la Fuente, and Nadya Wojcik.

On behalf of Sky Studios, NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles international sales for Devils.