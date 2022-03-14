FilmRise Inks Deal With Nicely Entertainment

FilmRise struck a multi-faceted deal with Nicely Entertainment.

The new agreement covers the production and distribution of two full-length feature films, as well as FilmRise securing the U.S. VoD distribution rights to more than 20 family-friendly romance and holiday-themed films.

As part of the deal, FilmRise acquired two completed feature films, Adeline (pictured) and Snapshot to Love, from the Los Angeles-based company. FilmRise will also co-produce and exclusively distribute the new holiday-themed movies Sappy Holiday and Snowball Effect, with the New York television studio and streaming network serving as the all-rights distributor for both titles.

Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions and Co-Productions at FilmRise, commented, “Nicely’s production expertise in the family-friendly romance genre makes them the perfect partner for FilmRise to continue to grow its presence in this vertical, which includes growing our offerings of programs and building the proprietary destinations in the streaming space. We are delighted to be partnering with Nicely so that audiences will be able to watch festive, feel-good films any time of the year.”

Vanessa Shapiro, CEO of Nicely Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to be working with FilmRise and couldn’t think of a better home and U.S. digital partner for our content. We look forward to sharing and exposing our programming to countless and diverse audiences.”