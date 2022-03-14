DISCOP Dubai Spotlights Homegrown Film And TV Projects

DISCOP Dubai will feature an initiative highlighting homegrown film and television projects at the MENA-centric content distribution and co-production market.

This year, DISCOP Dubai will be co-located with CABSAT. The market expects more than 2,000 delegates. In terms of the event agenda, the NextGen Content program will emphasize the Metaverse, co-production opportunities between the Middle East and Africa, and dubbing.

The event will also include a full-service lounge, the First Look Salon, where independent MENA producers will be able to showcase their projects to distribution partners, streamers, and more.

Patrick Zuchowicki Jucaud, co-manager of DISCOP Dubai, commented, “Tomorrow’s transformative potential will come from allowing local creatives to tell stories about their own cultures and then distributing them truly internationally. Our ambition is to showcase +/- 20 project, from romantic dramas, funny comedies, to action-packed thrillers, and help their producers fast-track development, funding and distribution.”