World of Wonder To Expand The Drag Race Brand

World of Wonder announced its plans to expand the Drag Race franchise as the company heads into the spring market season.

The original U.S. series, RuPaul’s Drag Race, has run for 14 seasons, becoming a worldwide phenomenon in the process. The series has generated international versions and spin-off formats, such as Untucked, Drag Race Stars, and Celebrity Drag Race, among others.

World of Wonder will participate at this year’s MIPTV. Co-founder and producer Fenton Baily will attend with Sally Miles, who spearheads formats internationally, and Matt Habib, SVP, Global Brand Partnerships responsible for content acquisition of the Drag Race brand.

Fenton Bailey, co-founder and producer of World of Wonder, commented, “We are very excited to be able to meet potential partners – producers and broadcasters – from all over the world, in person. During a really challenging few years, Drag Race has brought laughter and joy to millions of viewers. Now more than ever audiences warm to the show’s message of love and acceptance and are inspired by the courage of the queens who share their stories in the werk room and bring their incredibly creativity to the runway.”